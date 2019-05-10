Bring Fire TV to a guest room for $100 shipped with Insignia’s 32-inch HDTV (Save $40)

Best Buy’s official Amazon storefront offers the Insignia 32-inch 720p Smart HDTV Fire TV Edition (NS-32DF310NA19) for $99.99 shipped. Also available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s good for a $40 discount from the going rate and matches our previous February mention for the all-time low. This 32-inch 720p TV is a great option for adding to a guest room, your garage workspace and just about anywhere else a 4K screen isn’t a must. Insignia’s HDTV brings with it various streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, as well as Alexa integration and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,350 customers.

Now if you’re in search of a new UHDTV for your home theater, then don’t miss out on this deal for Hisense’s 60-inch 4K HDR Roku UHDTV at $400 shipped (20% off).

This $27 adjustable wall mount at Amazon has over 26,100 customers vouching for it, and is a great way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.

Insignia 32-inch 720p Smart HDTV Fire TV features:

Insignia HDTV Fire TV Edition is a new generation of smart TVs featuring the Fire TV experience built-in and including a Voice Remote with Alexa. With access to all the movies and TV shows you love, Insignia Fire TV Edition delivers a superior TV experience that gets smarter every day. The Voice Remote with Alexa lets you do everything you’d expect from a remote—plus, easily launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice.

