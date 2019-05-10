J.Crew cuts an extra 40% off all sale styles with over 500 new spring arrivals from $18, today only

Today only, J.Crew offers an extra 40% off all sale styles, with over 500 new items added, via code FRIDAY at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to join) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Destination Traveler Slim-Fit Denim are currently on sale for $41, which is down from their original rate of $138. These denim feature stretch for all day comfort and feature a modern fit that’s stylish. Easily dress them up or down with dress shoes or sneakers and you can roll them hem for a fashionable look. Best of all, they’re made with a special denim that keeps its color wash after wash. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim American Pima Cotton Oxford $15 (Orig. $70)
- Raglan Sweatshirt Crewneck $25 (Orig. $65)
- Destination Traveler Slim-Fit Denim $41 (Orig. $138)
- Garment Dyed Slub Cotton T-Shirt $29 (Orig. $35)
- 10.5-Inch Stretch Shorts $18 (Orig. $65)
Our top picks for women include:
- Eyelet Hem Sweatshirt $27 (Orig. $65)
- Double-Breasted Sleeveless Dress $60 (Orig. $158)
- Linen Pencil Skirt in Leopard $48 (Orig. $118)
- Midi Wrap Allover Eyelet Dress $46 (Orig. $138)
- Trouser Short in Indigo Stripe $22 (Orig. $70)
