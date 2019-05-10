Don’t let your ice melt this summer, Lifetime’s 55-quart Cooler is down to $97 (Reg. $130)

Walmart is offering the Lifetime 55-quart High-Performance Cooler for $97 shipped. It normally goes for $130 direct from Lifetime and Walmart, with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. It is also matching our previous mention. Features on this model would have to start with the large 55-quart capacity followed by 7-day ice retention and the stainless steel hinge rod. You’re also looking at a “heavy-duty polyethylene construction,” a pair of rubber latches, an easy-drain spout and a 5-year limited warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Walmart customers. More details below.

Clearly you’re paying for the robust construction, 5-year warranty and 7 days of ice with the Lifetime model above. But if your summer adventures aren’t quite as adventurous enough to warrant the price tag, consider one of those standard 16-quart Coleman coolers at just $19 Prime shipped. It won’t keep your ice as cold for as long and doesn’t fit as much beer, but it’s clearly a whole lot less pricey.

Lifetime 55-Quart High-Performance Cooler:

The Lifetime High Performance Cooler is ideal for taking with you when you’re on the go. Its performance exceeds most premium coolers, both in strength and in the all-important ice retention. This 55 quart cooler comes with an insulated lid and body for strength, protection and insulation. It is light enough for everyday use, solid enough to keep your ice and durable enough to go anywhere you go. With a 5-year warranty, seven days of ice retention and room for 60 cans, the Lifetime High Performance Cooler will more than stack up with the competition.

