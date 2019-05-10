Linksys’ 802.11ac Wi-Fi Gaming Router hits $135 (37% off) + rare deals on UniFi Switch from $189

- May. 10th 2019 4:25 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Linksys WRT32X Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Gaming Router for $134.98 shipped. Normally selling for around $200 at Best Buy, that’s good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $15 and is a new Amazon all-time low. This Linksys router was made from the ground up with gamers in mind and touts plenty of features to cater to that crowd. The 802.11ac Wi-Fi provides up to 3.2Gbps network speeds as well as MU-MIMO technology. It also features four Gigabit Ethernet ports and has Xbox optimization to ensure that your console is always getting the best speeds it can. Rated 4.2/5 stars from nearly 350 customers.

We also spotted the Ubiquiti US-24 Unifi Switch on sale for $188.91 shipped at Amazon. Today’s rare offer takes $26 off the going rate, is the best we’ve seen on UniFi’s 24-port Gigabit Ethernet switch. If your home network demands even more Ethernet ports, then the discounted UniFi Switch 48 at $367.77 is worth a look. Down from $415, it’s at a new low at Amazon. Both options are well reviewed, and you can learn more about how they upgrade your network in our coverage.

Linksys 802.11ac Wi-Fi Gaming Router features:

Enjoy lag-free gaming with this Linksys dual-band Wi-Fi router. Its Killer prioritization engine works with Killer-enabled computers to minimize peak ping by up to 77 percent, and the 1.8GHz CPU delivers super-fast speeds with wired and wireless connections. This Linksys dual-band Wi-Fi router has a custom-built user interface that lets you manage your gaming network performance.

