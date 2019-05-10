Magazine titles from $5/yr: Wired, Men’s & Women’s Health, GQ, Fast Company, many more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s sale with loads of the most popular titles from under $5 per year with free delivery. You’ll find titles like Wired, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, GQ, Outdoor Photography, Fast Company, Bon Appetit and many more. As usual, this sale runs from now through Monday. Head below for all the details.

This weekend’s sale has all of the aforementioned titles at below $5 per year, which is matching our usual exclusive pricing and the best deals around. While we have seen titles like Wired go for slightly less, those deals almost always require you to commit to more than one year. Wired currently sells for double the price on Amazon right now, for comparison.

You might want to avoid both Car and Driver and Motor Trend magazines as we tend to see multi year deals for significantly less on a regular basis. While normally we see both down at $12 for 4 years (or $3 per year), this weekend’s sale has them at $5 per year. Although you can use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to bring Car and Driver down to 4 years for $15 right now.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

