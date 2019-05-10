Nordstrom Rack’s ASICS Flash Sale is live with running shoes & apparel from just $40

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is having an ASICS Flash Event that’s offering styles from $40 for men and women. Prices are as marked. Orders of $100 or more receive free delivery. The men’s GT-2000 6 Running Shoes will be a staple in your workout wardrobe. Originally priced at $120, during the sale you can find them marked down to $65. Their supportive design and cushioned insole will help to provide your best stride yet. They’re also available in four fun color options. However, if you’re looking for a women’s style the GT-100 7 Sneaker is very similar and also on sale for $57. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- GT-2000 6 Running Shoe $65 (Orig. $120)
- Gel-Venture 6 MX Running Sneaker $40 (Orig. $70)
- GEL-Quantum 360 Knit Running Sneaker $101 (Orig. $170)
- GEL-Lyte One Eighty Running Sneaker $95 (Orig. $150)
- Hypergel Kenzen Running Sneaker $80 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Gel-Venture 6 MX Sneaker $40 (Orig. $70)
- GT-1000 7 Sneaker $57 (Orig. $90)
- GEL-Fit Sana 4 Performance Trainer $60 (Orig. $80)
- Gel-Excite 6 Sneaker $52 (Orig. $75)
- Patriot 10 Running Sneaker $47 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!