These Post-it Notes can handle extreme/wet conditions: 24-pack for $12.50 (Up to 35% off)

- May. 10th 2019 1:20 pm ET

Get this deal
35% off $12.50
0

Amazon has the 12-pack of Post-it Extreme Notes (3 x 3-inches, 48 per pack) at just $12.60. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, this same pack sells for over $20 at Staples and $19 at Office Depot. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Designed with heavy duty glue and materials, these Post-its are made to handle extreme conditions including hot/cold environments and wet conditions (not recommended for delicate surfaces). Rated 4+ stars from well over 80% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

For your standard sticky notes, this 24-pack of Post-it Super Sticky Notes goes for just over $19. These are your basic office-friendly, multi-colored sticky notes. If the 24-pack is overkill for you, consider grabbing this 18-pack for under $9 Prime shipped.

Post-it Extreme Notes:

  • 3 in x 3 in, Green, 12 pads/pack, 45 sheets/pad
  • Water resistant, durable and writable, removes cleanly
  • Made with ultra-strong dura-hold paper and adhesive
  • Sticks in hot and cold environments
  • Use indoor/outdoor and may be applied to dry surface to hold in wet conditions
  • For best results, use with permanent markers. Post-it Extreme Notes are bleed-through resistant for permanent markers.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
35% off $12.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Office Supplies Post-It

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard