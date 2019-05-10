These Post-it Notes can handle extreme/wet conditions: 24-pack for $12.50 (Up to 35% off)

Amazon has the 12-pack of Post-it Extreme Notes (3 x 3-inches, 48 per pack) at just $12.60. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, this same pack sells for over $20 at Staples and $19 at Office Depot. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Designed with heavy duty glue and materials, these Post-its are made to handle extreme conditions including hot/cold environments and wet conditions (not recommended for delicate surfaces). Rated 4+ stars from well over 80% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

For your standard sticky notes, this 24-pack of Post-it Super Sticky Notes goes for just over $19. These are your basic office-friendly, multi-colored sticky notes. If the 24-pack is overkill for you, consider grabbing this 18-pack for under $9 Prime shipped.

Post-it Extreme Notes:

3 in x 3 in, Green, 12 pads/pack, 45 sheets/pad

Water resistant, durable and writable, removes cleanly

Made with ultra-strong dura-hold paper and adhesive

Sticks in hot and cold environments

Use indoor/outdoor and may be applied to dry surface to hold in wet conditions

For best results, use with permanent markers. Post-it Extreme Notes are bleed-through resistant for permanent markers.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!