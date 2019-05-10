Razer’s Mother’s Day Sale has RGB bundles & computers for the special someone in your life

Razer is offering a selection of its products on sale for Mother’s Day. Our favorite is the Victorious Quartz Bundle at $359.99 shipped. If purchased separately, this bundle would cost you $420 at Amazon in normal colors instead of this vibrant pink. You’ll get the Razer Kraken headset, Razer Huntsman keyboard, Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma mousepad, Razer Basilisk mouse, and the Razer Base Station Chroma headphone holder all in Razer’s unique Quartz colorway. This is the perfect bundle for the gaming mom in your life, as it upgrades their entire setup with RGB-enabled peripherals in a great-looking color. Razer is well-rated at Amazon. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re looking to save some cash and get the mom in your life a Mac-compatible keyboard, this bundle is just $24.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. It’s a great alternative for a portable setup if RGB is a bit too flashy and is wireless for ease-of-use. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Razer Hunstman Keyboard features:

Faster Than Traditional Mechanical Switches: Razer Purple switch technology uses optical beam-based actuation, registering key presses at the speed of light (30% shorter actuation distance than other clicky switches at 1.5 mm) with satisfying, clicky feedback

Ultimate Personalization and Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Offers effortless, full integration with popular game titles and syncs with Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30+ partners; supports 16.8 million colors on individually backlit keys

Quality, Aluminum Construction: Covered with a matte, aluminum top plate for increased sturdiness and support

Fully Programmable Macro Support: Razer Hypershift allows for all keys and keypress combinations to be remapped to execute complex commands

Unrivalled Durability: Supports up to 100 million clicks with a 2 year manufacturer warranty, double the lifespan of most competitor keyboards

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!