Find Oakley, Smith, Native Eyewear & more from $30 at REI Outlet (Up to 60% off)

REI Outlet is discounting an array of top brand sunglasses from SMITH, Oakley and more at up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Oakley MPH Proxy Sunglasses are a perfect option for spring and summer wear. This style will elevate any look whether you dress them up or down. They feature a polarized lens that will help protect your eyes and a modern look that’s fashionable. Better yet, their all black sleek frame will pair with any look. Pick up a pair for yourself at the budget-friendly price of $68, which is down from their original rate of $140. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!