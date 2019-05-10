Capture smooth 4K footage w/ this #1 best-selling handheld 4K camera & gimbal: $190 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering the REMOVU K1 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal with 4K Camera for $189.95 shipped. Also at B&H as part of its daily DealZone. Normally $250 or so, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re wanting a truly portable 4K camera to capture your summer adventures, this is a great option. With a built-in gimbal, this camera will give you buttery smooth footage free of shaky hands, car bumps, or plane rides. Plus, the display on the back gives you a quick and easy way to see exactly what you’re recording. Rated 4.2/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you’d rather just use your iPhone or Pixel’s already-great camera, check out the DJI Osmo Mobile 2 Handheld Smartphone Gimbal for under $130 shipped from Woot via Amazon. Though this is a little more bulky since it has to be large enough to hold a smartphone, it’s a great option if you want to save some cash and still capture smooth footage.

REMOVU K1 Gimbal features:

Supports 4K, 2.7K, 1080p, 720p Video

Capture 12MP Photos

Wide 17mm-Equivalent, f/2.8 Lens

3-Axis Image Stabilization

1.5″ LCD Screen; Selfie Mode Function

iOS & Android K1 Control App

12MP 1/2.3″ Sony CMOS Sensor

Supports up to 128GB microSD Cards

Record up to 4 Hours on a Single Charge

1/4″-20 Tripod Mount

