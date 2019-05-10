Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Standing $11 Prime shipped, more

StarTOP (100% positive all-time feedback from 50,000+) via Amazon offers the Seneo 10W Qi Wireless Charging Standing for $10.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 5RX367JB at checkout. Normally selling for over $15, that’s good for a nearly 30% discount, is $2 under our previous mention and one of the best we’ve seen. This charging stand props your phone up at a perfect angle for use while at your desk. And with the ability to dish out 10W of power, it’s a speedy way to charge up your iPhone and more without having to deal with cables. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 6,300 customers.

High-efficiency Charging & Multiple Protection: Qi certified and adopted with exclusive technology of ATB (Automatic Temperature Balance), wireless charging speed is up to 15% faster than others. With temperature protection, input voltage protection, input current protection, short circuit protection and other multiple safety protection, Seneo Wireless Charging Stand ensures the safety of your device during the entire charging process.

