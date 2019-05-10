Give Sling TV a try with this FREE 14-day trial

Groupon offers a 14-day FREE trial to Sling TV. For comparison, you’ll typically get 7 days as a new customer direct from Sling. If you’ve been on the fence about cutting the cord or trying a new service, Sling TV is certainly worth checking out. This streaming streaming service offers more than 50 live channels including ESPN, Bravo, and AMC, plus access to 80,000+ on-demand titles. Full terms and conditions can be found below.
Terms and Conditions:
Promotional value expires Jun 6, 2019. Amount paid never expires. There is no amount paid associated with this voucher, only a promotional value. Limit 1 per voucher brand account and Sling account. For new customers only, get 14-day free trial when you use promo code at checkout on Sling.com/promo. Must provide valid email address and credit card. After 14 days, your credit card will be charged monthly for applicable subscription unless you cancel your service. Offer subject to change. Merchant is solely responsible to purchasers for the care and quality of the advertised goods and services. Offer is not eligible for our promo codes or other discounts.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!