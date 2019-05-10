More Switch eShop games from just $3: Bastion, Minecraft, Shu, This War of Mine, HoPiKo, more

While we still have a fantastic list of digital Switch games on sale from yesterday, Nintendo is back at it again today. While titles like The Messenger, Owlboy, Guacamelee! 2 and more are still on sale right here, today’s list includes Bastion, Minecraft, Shu, This War of Mine, HoPiKo and more from just $3. You’ll find the rest of today’s deals in this morning’s roundup and be sure to head below for our top picks from the eShop sale.

We also still have some great Nintendo deals live like the Labo Variety Kit for just $35 shipped (Reg. $70) and Switch consoles from $270. We also got a full breakdown of the Nintendo 2019 E3 schedule yesterday alongside the latest NES entries to Switch Online.

Bastion is an action role-playing experience that redefines storytelling in games, with a reactive narrator who marks your every move. Explore more than 40 lush hand-painted environments as you discover the secrets of the Calamity, a surreal catastrophe that shattered the world to pieces. Wield a huge arsenal of upgradeable weapons and battle savage beasts adapted to their new habitat. Finish the main story to unlock the New Game Plus mode and continue your journey!