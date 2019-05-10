Score various Tile Mate and Slim bundles for $40, today only (Reg. up to $60)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Tile Mate & Slim Combo for $39.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $70 and Amazon is asking $60 currently. This is a match of our previous mention. We recommend this Tile bundle as it comes with two different-sized trackers, which are ideal for keychains, wallets, messenger bags and more. A great way to ensure that you won’t lose your essentials. Works with both Google Assistant and Alexa. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More Tile deals can be found below.

You’ll also find a four-pack of Tile Mate trackers for $39.99, which is around 20% off. We have seen this bundle for slightly less recently but this is the best offer currently available. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Tile Mate & Slim Combo features:

Find missing items right away with this four-pack of Tile Mate Bluetooth trackers. Alexa Amazon and Google Assistant support provide easier control, and each tracker’s built-in button lets you ring a misplaced paired phone on silent mode. Receive notifications via these Tile Mate Bluetooth trackers’ companion app when other users detect your lost belongings.

