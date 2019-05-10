Today’s Best Game Deals: The Division 2 $40, Far Cry New Dawn $23, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is offering The Division 2 on PS4 and Xbox One for $39.99 shipped. Simply apply code EMCTATE25 at checkout to redeem the discounted price. This one still fetches upwards of $48 at Amazon and $60 at Best Buy. Today’s deal is matching our previous digital mention from Microsoft and is now the best we can find. And speaking of Ubisoft military titles, you can now pre-order Ghost Recon Breakpoint with a $10 credit at Best Buy for $60. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Grand Theft Auto V: Online Edition, Far Cry New Dawn, Sekiro, Disney Afternoon Collection, MLB The Show 19 and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Grand Theft Auto V: Online Edition $14 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
- Far Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $25+) | Best Buy
- Far Cry New Dawn $23 (Reg. $40) | Newegg
- Using code EMCTATE28 at checkout
- Sekiro PS4 and Xbox One $44 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- Using code EMCTATE25 at checkout
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Matched at PSN for PS Plus members
- Minecraft Standard $10 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Mario Kart 7 3DS $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- The Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Resident Evil 2 $38.50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 7 $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Plus many more digital Xbox game deals… | Microsoft
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- MLB The Show 19 on PS4 $40 (Reg. $60) | Target
- Hitman: Definitive Edition $20 (Reg. $28+) | Walmart
- Mega Man 11 $17 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Quantic Dream Collection $29 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $37 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Or $30 on PS4 from Newegg using code EMCTATE28
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee!: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
