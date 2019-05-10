Today’s Best Game Deals: The Division 2 $40, Far Cry New Dawn $23, more

- May. 10th 2019 9:27 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is offering The Division 2 on PS4 and Xbox One for $39.99 shipped. Simply apply code EMCTATE25 at checkout to redeem the discounted price. This one still fetches upwards of $48 at Amazon and $60 at Best Buy. Today’s deal is matching our previous digital mention from Microsoft and is now the best we can find. And speaking of Ubisoft military titles, you can now pre-order Ghost Recon Breakpoint with a $10 credit at Best Buy for $60. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Grand Theft Auto V: Online Edition, Far Cry New Dawn, Sekiro, Disney Afternoon Collection, MLB The Show 19 and many more.

