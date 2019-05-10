Stretch out those hard to reach areas w/ TriggerPoint’s Compact Roller: $13 (Reg. $20+)

Walmart is offering the TriggerPoint GRID Mini Compact Foam Roller for $12.99. You’ll need to include this in an order of at least $35 to redeem free shipping and avoid any delivery fees. (Pickup is not available as of this posting.) All colors are available at the discounted rate. Regularly up to $25, today’s deal is nearly 50% off the regular listing and the best price we can find. It has never dropped below $18 or so at Amazon, for comparison. This compact 4-inch foam roller is ideal for stretching out those hard-to-reach places like the bottom of your feet. It has a hollow core with a “comfortable EVA foam outer” and a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of the Amazon reviewers. Just about all the TriggerPoint foam rollers carry solid reviews. More details below.

However, if you need more real estate, we still have the 36-inch Gaiam Foam Roller for $17. It is regularly $30 and now at the Amazon all-time low. But for an even deeper tissue stretch, consider the TriggerPoint Foam Massage Ball from $12 Prime shipped.

TriggerPoint GRID Mini Compact Foam Roller:

Ensure your muscles are always at peak condition with the Trigger Point GRID Mini Compact Foam Roller. This foam roller features a sturdy green plastic core with a black EVA foam outer for added firmness compared to traditional rollers, and features two distinct 3 dimensional Distrodensity Zones that imitate the fingers and fingertips of a therapist’s hand, so they restore blood flow to your muscles to promote quicker healing and more optimum exercise.

