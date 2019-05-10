World Market’s Friends & Family Sale cuts an extra 30% off sitewide: furniture, lighting, more

World Market’s Friends & Family Sale offers an extra 30% off sitewide including furniture, lighting, rugs, decor and more with coupon FRIENDS19 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $199 or more. The Natural Wicker Emily Barstool is very stylish for the warm weather season and will make any kitchen island look nautical. It’s on sale for $119, which is down from its original rate of $170. The woven details were designed to be comfortable while sitting as well as its high backing. Even better, the back bottom detailing adds a modern component. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from World Market.
Our top picks from World Market include:
- Natural Wicker Emily Barstool $119 (Orig. $170)
- Jade Woven Triangle Throw Pillow $24 (Orig. $35)
- Wood And Metal Alicante Outdoor Planter $70 (Orig. $100)
- Wood Fletcher Dining Table $700 (Orig. $1,000)
- Emmett 4 Piece Modular Sectional Sofa $756 (Orig. $1,079)
- Indigo Blue Lattice Outdoor Rug $210 (Orig. $300)
- Brass And Black Troy Floor Lamp $126 (Orig. $180)
- Metal And Wood Entryway Bench $231 (Orig. $330)
- …and even more deals…
