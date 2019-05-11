Grab the Ameriwood Deluxe Desk for Amazon’s 2019 low of $103 shipped (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Parsons Deluxe Desk for $103.16 shipped. That’s nearly $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price Amazon has offered in 2019 by around $2. This desk sports built-in shelving for keeping frequently-used gear easily accessible. If you’re a fan of Funko figures, they’ll look great when put on display. A white finish will bring a clean look to your home office. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

Looking for a simpler option? The Ameriwood Desk is $79 and sports a smaller form-factor with a single drawer instead of exposed shelving. Like the Deluxe option above, this option features a bright white appearance that will look excellent in most spaces.

Ameriwood Deluxe Desk features:

Bring a new style of parsons desk into your home with the Ameriwood Home Parsons Deluxe Desk

The double pedestal sides add extra storage space for all your office supplies to stay within an easy reach

Two people are required for proper assembly. Assembled dimensions: 32”h x 60”w x 21 5/8”d. Shipping weight is approximately 52.8 lbs

The parsons straight line styling paired with the clean White finish is sure to look great in any color scheme

The cost effective laminated hollow core and particleboard not only looks nice but is built to last

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!