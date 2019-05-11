Fossil’s Steel & Leather Hybrid Smartwatch drops to $110 (Save $45), more from $85

Amazon is offering the Fossil Grant Stainless Steel and Leather Hybrid Smartwatch for $109.99 shipped. That’s $45 off the going rate found at retailers like Fossil and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. This stylish watch offers wearers smartphone notifications, activity tracking, custom goal setting, sleep monitoring, and more. Battery life lasts about 12 months, freeing you from the routine of charging a smartwatch every day or two. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

We also spotted the Fossil Nate Quartz Stainless Steel and Metal Watch for $84.79 shipped at Amazon. Note: shipping is currently delayed 2-3 days. Regularly fetching up to $165, today’s deal is $80 off and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. While this option doesn’t offer smart features, it sure looks great. The black plated stainless steel case and bracelet provide a sleek appearance that will look great with classy or casual outfits. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Fossil Grant Smartwatch features:

A gentle buzz lets you know when you receive a smartphone notification: texts, calls and updates

Case size: 44mm; Band size: 22mm; imported; water resistant to 100ft (30m); stainless steel case and genuine brown leather band; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands

Compatible with Android and iOS smartphones, specifically with Android OS 5.0 or higher, iOS 9.0 / iPhone 5 and above; Bluetooth smart-enabled with an improved data transfer of 4.1 Low Energy

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!