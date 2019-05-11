Read all about it: 2 months of Kindle Unlimited is only $1 ($20 value)

For new subscribers only, Amazon is offering two months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99. That’s a $20 value and the best deal we’ve seen for this service since earlier this year, when a 3-month subscription was on sale for a dollar. You’ll receive unlimited access to over 1 million books, as well as thousands of titles with Audible narration. All you need to start reading is a Kindle device or the free Kindle app on your smartphone. Head below for terms and conditions.

Terms & Conditions:

This is a limited time offer and must be redeemed by 11:59 p.m. (PST), 31 May, 2019.

Redemption of the promotion requires an Amazon.com account.

All existing Kindle Unlimited subscribers with free trials or paid memberships are not eligible for this promotion.

Offer is only available to customers located in the United States.

After the 2-month period, you authorize us to charge your credit card on file $9.99/month until you cancel.

