Read all about it: 2 months of Kindle Unlimited is only $1 ($20 value)

For new subscribers only, Amazon is offering two months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99. That’s a $20 value and the best deal we’ve seen for this service since earlier this year, when a 3-month subscription was on sale for a dollar. You’ll receive unlimited access to over 1 million books, as well as thousands of titles with Audible narration. All you need to start reading is a Kindle device or the free Kindle app on your smartphone. Head below for terms and conditions.
Terms & Conditions:
- This is a limited time offer and must be redeemed by 11:59 p.m. (PST), 31 May, 2019.
- Redemption of the promotion requires an Amazon.com account.
- All existing Kindle Unlimited subscribers with free trials or paid memberships are not eligible for this promotion.
- Offer is only available to customers located in the United States.
- After the 2-month period, you authorize us to charge your credit card on file $9.99/month until you cancel.
