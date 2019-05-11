The Klipsch R5 Neckband earbuds vibrate when you get a call for $50 (Reg. $119), today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Huppins (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Klipsch R5 Neckband for $49.99 shipped in both colors. Normally $119, and still fetching as much at B&H, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This neckband set of headphones is great for the active parts of your life. You’ll get 8-hours of battery life out of these earbuds with a built-in vibration feature to alert you when a call comes in. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

For an over-ear option, the Mpow Bluetooth Headphones Over-ear is only $30 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though in-ear like the above neckband are great, sometimes an over-ear option can be more comfortable.

Klipsch R5 Neckband Headphone features:

Frequency response – 50-16,000 Hz and Impedance – 32 ohms

8-Hour battery with neck vibration for calls

5mm driver with huge sound and small fit

Bluetooth 4. 0 with apt

