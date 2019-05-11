4K & HDR10 make LG’s 27-inch Monitor a slam dunk at $279 (Reg. $345+), more from $140

Amazon is offering the LG 27-inch 4K Monitor (27UL500-W) for $279 shipped. That’s $67 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked by the same amount. Not only will customers get 4K when opting for this display, they’ll also gain HDR10 support. This allows vibrant colors to make an even bigger splash, providing a more rich and immersive experience. Inputs include DisplayPort and two HDMI ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below to find more monitors on sale.
More monitors on sale:
- BenQ 24″ 144Hz FHD: $140 (Refurb, Orig. $329) | BenQ
- Pixio 32″ 165Hz WQHD: $310 (Reg. $350+) | NeweggFlash
- w/ code NEFPBN28
LG 27-inch 4K Monitor (27UL500-W) features:
- 27″ UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Display
- sRGB 98% Color Gamut
- Radeon FreeSync Technology
- HDR10 Compatible
- On-Screen Control
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!