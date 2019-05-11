SSD Roundup: SanDisk 2.5-inch 1TB $100 (Amazon low), Corsair NVMe 960GB $135, more from $28

Amazon is offering the SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND 1TB Internal SSD for $99.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. With top speeds that exceed 500MB/s, this SSD from SanDisk is a fabulous way to boost console, PC, or an aging Mac’s performance. SanDisk warranties this drive for 5 years or until you’ve written 400 terabytes of data. Doing the math, that means you’d have to over 220GBs each day to reach the data write limit. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below to find more SSD deals.

More SSD deals:

SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND 1TB Internal SSD features:

Accelerate your PC for faster boot-up and blazing-fast gaming and graphics

Ultra-fast: sequential read speeds of up to 560MB/s; sequential write speeds of up to 530MB/s

3D NAND provides greater endurance so your drive lasts longer and uses less power

nCache 2.0 technology delivers blazing-fast speeds

Limited 5-year manufacturer warranty or 400TBW, whichever is sooner

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!