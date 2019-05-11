Woot has the refurb Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum for $70 (Orig. $230) + more from $47

Today only, Woot offers a selection of SharkNinja small appliances in refurbished condition from $47 Prime shipped. Customers without Prime pay an extra $6 for delivery. For peace of mind, Woot includes a 90-day warranty with all of these refurbs. Notable is the Shark NV352 Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum for $69.99. Originally $230, you can find it in new condition for $140 at Amazon and Home Depot. This is the lowest price we could find. This vac only weighs 12.5 pounds and features swivel steering, a HEPA filter, and brushroll shutoff so it can easily transition between cleaning floors and carpets. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands at Amazon. Shop the rest of the sale here for more deals on vacuums, as well as blenders.

Also today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Dyson V7 Animal Cordless HEPA Vacuum for $189.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $329, it now goes for $230 in new condition at Amazon and this is among the best we’ve tracked. With a battery-powered design, you’ll enjoy a cord-free vacuuming experience, which lets you roam the house and clean easier. Rated 4.1/5 stars and is backed by Amazon’s 90-day return policy.

A Swiffer mop is good to have around in between vacuuming sessions. Pick up the Swiffer WetJet Wood Floor Mopping and Cleaning Starter Kit for around $20 Prime shipped after checking out with Subscribe & Save. It includes five pads plus a bottle of cleaning solution to get you started.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum:

Lift-Away. Press a button to lift the canister away and easily clean hard-to-reach areas.

Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology + a HEPA filter. Traps 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum.

Powerful and lightweight. Portable and versatile at only 12.5 lbs

Brushroll Shutoff. Deep carpet and gentle bare floor cleaning.

Swivel Steering. Excellent control for maneuvering around furniture

