The best-selling sixthreezero Around the Block 7-speed Cruiser Bike is now $192.50 (Reg. $298)

Amazon offers the sixthreezero Around the Block 26-inch 7-speed Women’s Cruiser Bike in Mint Green for $192.48 shipped. Regularly $298, that’s the best price we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. Now that the weather is nicer, it’s a great time to grab your wheels and go for a ride. This model has a 7-speed Shimano hub, front and rear handbrakes, and 26-inch aluminum wheels with waffle tread tires. Note: this item is expected to ship in 2 to 5 weeks. Rated 4.5/5 stars and an Amazon #1 best-seller in cruiser bikes.

Stay safe while you ride. The Bell Thalia Women’s Bike Helmet is $15.50 and comes in a color that matches the bike’s.

sixthreezero Around the Block Cruiser Bike:

Classic, curvy women’s beach cruiser bicycle with 17-inch durable steel frame; ideal for casual, comfortable riding around the neighborhood

Upright riding style keeps your back and shoulders comfortable; dual-spring saddle and wide cruiser handlebar with foam grips

7-speed Shimano external hub allows for a wide range of riding – from leisure to long distance commutes; front and rear handbrakes

26-inch, 2.125-inch wide aluminum wheels with large waffle tread tires provide a cushioned ride for easy rolling

