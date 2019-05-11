Less than $10 nabs Targus’ Strata MacBook Backpack (Reg. up to $25)

Targus’ official Rakuten storefront is offering its Strata Laptop 15.6-inch Backpack for $9.60 shipped when using code BAGS20 at checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $17 off what Amazon is charging and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $2. This backpack sports a padded compartment that’s capable of holding a 15-inch MacBook. A large front pocket provides easy storage and access to frequently used accessories. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of reviewers.

Just because this bag is cost-effective doesn’t mean that it’s not worth protecting. Grab a can of Scotchguard for $10 and your new backpack will sport liquid repelling and stain blocking capabilities that will keep it looking great.

Targus Strata Laptop 15.6-inch Backpack features:

Padded compartment fits laptops up to 15.6”

Large front accessory pocket

Two zippered side pockets

Contoured, adjustable shoulder straps for comfortable carrying

Ruggedized leatherette base resists the elements

