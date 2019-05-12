Dive into a new best-selling Kindle eBook on sale from $2 at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of best-selling Kindle eBooks starting at $1.99 each for Mother’s Day. As per usual, they’ll become permanent additions to your digital collection. In today’s sale you’ll fin a pretty wide range of genres, so odds are there will be a title that catches your eye. Many of these eBooks normally sell for $10 or more and have rarely been discounted before, so today is a great chance to get acclaimed reads. And because the sale focuses on best-sellers, reviews are great across the board. Be sure to check out the entire selection of eBooks right here to find your next favorite title.

If comics are more your thing, we’re still seeing some notable discounts on Marvel Mother’s Day-themed issues as well as Avatar and Korra comics from $1 at ComiXology.

The Sun Is a Compass synopsis:

During graduate school, as she conducted experiments on the peculiarly misshapen beaks of chickadees, ornithologist Caroline Van Hemert began to feel stifled in the isolated, sterile environment of the lab. Worried that she was losing her passion for the scientific research she once loved, she was compelled to experience wildness again, to be guided by the sounds of birds and to follow the trails of animals. In March of 2012 she and her husband set off on a 4,000-mile wilderness journey from the Pacific rainforest to the Alaskan Arctic, traveling by rowboat, ski, foot, raft, and canoe. Together, they survived harrowing dangers while also experiencing incredible moments of joy and grace — migrating birds silhouetted against the moon, the steamy breath of caribou, and the bond that comes from sharing such experiences.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!