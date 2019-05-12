TiVo Bolt VOX 4K DVR and Streamer hits Amazon all-time low from $157 (Reg. up to $300)

Amazon offers the TiVo Bolt VOX 500GB 4K DVR and Streaming Media Player for $156.99 shipped. Regularly $200 at retailers like Best Buy, this is a new Amazon all-time low. You can also grab the 1TB model for $236.09 (Reg. $300), which is an Amazon all-time low as well. TiVo Bolt VOX offers all of your favorite DVR features bundled with a streaming media player. It delivers 4K content as well via services like Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video. More features below. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Add value to your cable subscription and record up to six shows at once. Get live, recorded and streaming TV without switching inputs or juggling remotes with the all-new 6-tuner 1TB TiVo BOLT VOX

Experience 4K Ultra HD movies from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube and more. Works with TiVo Mini and TiVo Mini VOX and connects to other TiVo DVRs

Save time with SkipMode, which lets you watch your favorite shows commercial-free to get up to 20% more viewing time

Speak into the TiVo VOX Remote or watch hands-free by connecting with a variety of smart home devices like Amazon Echo