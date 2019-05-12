Pick up two Arlo smart lights plus batteries for $100 (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Best Buy is offering a two-pack of the Arlo Indoor/Outdoor Smart Home Security Lights with three batteries for $99.99 shipped. As a comparison, this bundle originally sold for $280. Amazon has it for around $150 without the added batteries. Arlo’s indoor and outdoor security lights integrate with its existing system for a wire-free way to illuminate various spaces around your home. Includes three rechargeable batteries to keep your setup running. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Arlo Indoor/Outdoor Lights feature:
Arlo Security Light is a 100% wire-free, weather-resistant, super-bright LED light. Easily customize your light settings from anywhere and get instant alerts when motion is detected. Automate your Arlo Security Light to work intelligently by itself or with your Arlo security camera systems.
