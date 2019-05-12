Tackle Arthritis with these Copper Compression Gloves for $16 Prime shipped (Reg. $26), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Copper Compression (100% positive all-time feedback from 41,000+) via Amazon offers its Arthritis Gloves in three sizes for $16.25 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will lock in free delivery on orders over $25. Normally selling for $26, that’s good for an over 37% discount, is $5 under the Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve tracked. These gloves are said to help support stiff or sore muscles and joints. The pair utilizes “tgenuine copper ions rather than copper oxide” to help combat arthritis and more. With over 4,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 70% of them.

Today’s sale also includes Long Sleeve Arthritis Gloves from Copper Compression, which are on sale for $22.95. That’s down from their regular price of $34 and one of the best we’ve seen.

Copper Compression Arthritis Gloves features:

Copper Compression products utilize genuine copper ions (Cu+ and Cu++) rather than copper oxide (Cu2O). This is an important distinction because it means that we not only have the highest copper content… we also utilize the highest QUALITY copper. We believe that if you are buying copper-infused compression garments that you should get actual copper in your sleeves and at the highest copper content available. Help support stiff and sore muscles and joints while still allowing you to retain your range of motion! These gloves are not like other big and bulky products that restrict your movement. Instead they give you support while still allowing your muscles to move, work, and strengthen – for long lasting benefits.

