A better night’s rest awaits w/ up to 42% off highly-rated memory foam mattress toppers from $47.50

May. 12th 2019

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 42% off LUCID Three-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Toppers from $47.50. Score free shipping across the board. Most notably in the sale is the queen-sized option, which is now discounted to $62.39. That saves you over 22% and drops the price to a new all-time low. With three inches of memory foam, these toppers are an easy way to turn any stiff bed into a much more comfortable one. Infused with a plush gel, the toppers captures heat to control temperature and also feature a ventilated design which improves airflow for “a more comfortable sleep climate.” Over 5,400 customers haver left a 4.2/5 star rating, earning this mattress topper the #1 new release title.

Another great way to improve your sleep is by picking up a memory foam pillow. It’s a solid way to use your savings from today’s sale, with options starting around $20 at Amazon.

LUCID Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper features:

  • 3″ of ventilated gel memory foam adds softness and pressure-relieving comfort to your mattress
  • Special memory foam formula is extremely soft, airy and responsive
  • Ventilated design improves airflow for a more comfortable sleep climate
  • Memory foam is infused with a plush gel material that captures heat to control temperature
  • Queen size mattress topper measures 60″ x 80″ and comes with a 3-year U.S. warranty

