Today’s Gold Box takes up to 30% off Timbuk2 MacBook Bags and more from $12 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Timbuk2 best-selling bags and accessories starting at $12 Prime shipped. One standout for us is on Timbuk2’s Medium Classic Messenger Bag in toxic for $74.24. That’s good 25% discount from the going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. This bag has room for pretty much everything in your everyday carry. There are dedicated pouches for your MacBook and water bottle, compartments for chargers and much more. Plus, the entire bag features a water-resistant design. It carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 1,300 customers. Shop the entire sale here for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the sale for more options on toting around your MacBook and more.

A great way to make use of your savings is by picking up the AmazonBasics 13.3-inch Laptop Sleeve at $10.50 to add some addition MacBook protection to your new bag.

Timbuk2 Classic Messenger Bag features:

Our Classic Messenger Bag. Designed in San Francisco over 30 years ago. The shoulder strap features a curved airmesh strap pad for increased comfort, fine webbing, and Timbuk2’s Double-Loop CAM buckle adjusts quickly and eliminates dangling straps. A low profile grab handle makes the messenger easy to grab and go. SR buckles are partially concealed behind the messenger flap for a refined but secure closure. Inside, the waterproof TPU liner and corner wings keep water out, and the internal water bottle pocket keeps water in. Distributed internal pockets and organization balance the weight of your carry. It’s a classic through some modern evolution, and it’s ready to be worn for whatever your carry needs.

