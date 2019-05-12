Amazon’s first generation Echo Show can be yours for $90, today only (Orig. $230)

Today only, Woot offers the first generation Echo Show in both colors for $89.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. All other shoppers will see a $6 fee applied for delivery. For comparison, it originally sold for $230. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and this offer also beats the historic Amazon all-time low by $40. Amazon’s first generation Echo Show has a 7-inch touchscreen display, access to Alexa, and you can even pull up compatible security camera feeds as well. That’s on top of all the usual smart home features you’d expect to find. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Echo Show features:

Echo Show brings you everything you love about Alexa, and now she can show you things. Watch video flash briefings, Amazon Video content, see music lyrics, security cameras, photos, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more. All hands-free—just ask.

Call almost anyone hands-free, or make video calls to family and friends with an Echo Spot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. Instantly connect to other Echo devices around your home.

See lyrics on-screen with Amazon Music. Just ask to play a song, artist or genre, and stream over Wi-Fi. Also, stream music on Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and more.

