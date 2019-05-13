Organize your kicks w/ this 10-tier shoe rack for just $22 Prime shipped (Reg. $35+)

MaidMax (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 10-tier Free Standing Shoe Rack for $22.30 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code BZ69J69Y at checkout. Normally over $35, this is among the lowest pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. If you have tons of shoes, this is a must-have closet accessory. With room for 50 pairs, you’ll be able to keep your closet floor from being overrun and keep your kicks easily accessible. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

The AmazonBasics 20-Pocket Over-the-Door Shoe Organizer is a great budget-friendly alternative at $8 Prime shipped. Though it’s not got quite the room that the above MaidMax offers, it’s perfect for smaller collections.

MaidMax Free Standing Shoe Rack features:

50-PAIR SHOE ORGANIZER: MaidMAX On-the-floor Shoe Rack with 10 tiers can hold nearly 50 pairs of shoes (5 pairs per tier).

METAL FRAME & NONWOVEN SHELVES: This Shoe Shelf has a durable and sturdy construction with premium metal frame. And its breathable and non-irritating non-woven fabrics will keep your shoes fresh and steady.

MAXIMUM UTILIZATION OF VERTICAL SPACE: MaidMAX free-standing 10-Tier Shoe Organizer measures 39.4*11.4*68.9” in dimension, making the best of vertical space to save floor space.

EASY ASSEMBLY & DESIGN THE TIERS ON YOUR OWN: It just takes 15 minutes to finish the assembly. Each tier could be taken apart, so you could group any tiers as you like.

MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE: If you are not satisfied with the Shoe Storage Rack just return them within 30 days for a full refund.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!