Get in to the air fryer game for just $40 today w/ Emerald’s 3.2L model (Reg. $70+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Emerald 3.2L Digital Air Fryer (SM-AIR-1802) for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $100, similar models go for $70 at Walmart while Amazon’s third-party sellers have it starting at $66 right now. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and matching our previous mention. Features include a removable basket/pan, a digital touch display and is able to “heat up foods with little to no oil at all.” It also has adjustable temperature control from 180°F to 400°F. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You’ll be hard pressed to find another comparable air fryer for just $40. This Chefman 3.5 Liter, for example, sells for $60 at Amazon and is only a touch larger. But if you’re looking to take it up a notch, the Ninja Multi Cooker with air frying tech is $80 off for today only at Amazon. Either way, pick up this Air fryer Cookbook with over 550 recipes for your new cooker at just $10 Prime shipped.

Emerald 3.2L Digital Air Fryer:

Make your favorite food a healthy indulgence with this Emerald air fryer. It lets you fry, roast, bake or grill without the use of oils or fat, and the digital touch display with built-in timer makes programming effortless. This Emerald air fryer has a fully removable basket for hassle-free serving when food is done.

