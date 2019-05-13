This 3-pack of BAGSMART travel packing cubes is a must-have for summer trips: $13.50 (Reg. $30)

- May. 13th 2019 6:40 pm ET

ECOSUSI INC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the 3-pack of BAGSMART Travel Packing Cubes in multiple colors for $13.49 Prime shipped when the code 50BM0004 is used at checkout. Normally closer to $30, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you’re planning on traveling at all, these packing cubes are a must-have. You’ll be able to easily organize your essentials and make things simple to access when it comes time to unpack. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Get a bit of extra space with this 6-piece set of packing cubes and bags for $13 Prime shipped. Though they’re not quite as nice as the above BAGSMART models, it’s great if you need to store more stuff.

BAGSMART Travel Packing Cube features:

  • Constructed of water-repellent polyester with 2 way easy-pull zippers.
  • Dimensions: Large: 16.9’’×4.3’’×12.5’’ Medium: 14.9’’×3.9’’×10.6’’ Small: 13’’×3’’×9’’(L×H×W)
  • Breathable mesh panel design for ventilation and easy identification of contents.
  • Portable packing cubes keep your clothes stay neat and tidy, and no longer shift in transit.
  • Three sizes packing organizers provide optimum utilization of interior luggage space.

