This 3-pack of BAGSMART travel packing cubes is a must-have for summer trips: $13.50 (Reg. $30)

ECOSUSI INC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the 3-pack of BAGSMART Travel Packing Cubes in multiple colors for $13.49 Prime shipped when the code 50BM0004 is used at checkout. Normally closer to $30, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you’re planning on traveling at all, these packing cubes are a must-have. You’ll be able to easily organize your essentials and make things simple to access when it comes time to unpack. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Get a bit of extra space with this 6-piece set of packing cubes and bags for $13 Prime shipped. Though they’re not quite as nice as the above BAGSMART models, it’s great if you need to store more stuff.
BAGSMART Travel Packing Cube features:
- Constructed of water-repellent polyester with 2 way easy-pull zippers.
- Dimensions: Large: 16.9’’×4.3’’×12.5’’ Medium: 14.9’’×3.9’’×10.6’’ Small: 13’’×3’’×9’’(L×H×W)
- Breathable mesh panel design for ventilation and easy identification of contents.
- Portable packing cubes keep your clothes stay neat and tidy, and no longer shift in transit.
- Three sizes packing organizers provide optimum utilization of interior luggage space.
