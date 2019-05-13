This 3-pack of BAGSMART travel packing cubes is a must-have for summer trips: $13.50 (Reg. $30)

ECOSUSI INC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the 3-pack of BAGSMART Travel Packing Cubes in multiple colors for $13.49 Prime shipped when the code 50BM0004 is used at checkout. Normally closer to $30, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you’re planning on traveling at all, these packing cubes are a must-have. You’ll be able to easily organize your essentials and make things simple to access when it comes time to unpack. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Get a bit of extra space with this 6-piece set of packing cubes and bags for $13 Prime shipped. Though they’re not quite as nice as the above BAGSMART models, it’s great if you need to store more stuff.

BAGSMART Travel Packing Cube features:

Constructed of water-repellent polyester with 2 way easy-pull zippers.

Dimensions: Large: 16.9’’×4.3’’×12.5’’ Medium: 14.9’’×3.9’’×10.6’’ Small: 13’’×3’’×9’’(L×H×W)

Breathable mesh panel design for ventilation and easy identification of contents.

Portable packing cubes keep your clothes stay neat and tidy, and no longer shift in transit.

Three sizes packing organizers provide optimum utilization of interior luggage space.

