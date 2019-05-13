Grab a year of Bon Appetit Magazine for just $4 w/ free delivery (Reg. $24) + more

DiscountMags is offering some great price drops in its Deals of the Week. One standout here is Bon Appetit Magazine for $4 per year with free delivery. No codes needed for these deals. This one regularly sells for upwards of $24 at Amazon and more like $15 per year from DiscountMags. Today’s deal is $1 below this past weekend’s offers and a great time to lock-in a year (or more). Head below for even more.

Also a part of the Deals of the Week, you can secure a year of Consumer Reports for just $17.49 with free delivery. This one is regularly $30 per year at Amazon and rarely goes on sale. If you’re interested in the “the best products, the best brands, the best services and the best prices,” definitely take a closer look at this one. You can browse the rest of the deals right here.

You still have until midnight tonight to capitalize on the weekend sale (just avoid the Bon Appetit deal). All of the usual big name titles are in there for under $5 per year.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Bon Appetit Magazine:

Bon Appetit readers are passionate, hands-on cooks who love being in the kitchen, entertaining, traveling, and dining out. They are interested in what’s new in the food world, as well as up-to-date information on wine, beer, and spirits. Bon Appetit appeals to a wide variety of readers: Experienced cooks will find plenty of articles that improve their skills, while those new to the kitchen will learn the basics and more with the friendly and accessible format. When readers are crunched for time, they turn to Bon Appetit for creative, fresh, and modern dishes that can be made in just a few minutes.

