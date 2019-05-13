Charles Tyrwhitt spruces up your look with dress shirts, polos & more from $30 shipped

For a limited time only, Charles Tyrwhitt is having its Summer Specials with dress shirts, polos, pants, shoes and more from $30. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies with with code FREESHIP at checkout. The men’s Classic Fit Sky Blue Gingham Shirt is on sale for $30 and will be a staple in your wardrobe. Originally priced at $110, that’s a no-brainer and it can be paired with jeans, shorts or slacks alike. This shirt is also wrinkle-resistant, machine-washable and features a timeless classic fit. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Charles Tyrwhitt.

Our top picks for men include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!