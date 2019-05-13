Computers from $164: Lenovo Legion Y730 gaming laptop, Dell XPS 15, Chromebook 11, more

Lenovo via Rakuten is offering its Legion Y730 Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/16GB/1TB/128GB for $949.99 shipped when you use the code LEN150 at checkout. For comparison, it goes for $1,500 when not on sale and you can get it for $1,200 right now directly from Lenovo. This laptop sports a massive 17.3-inch 144Hz display, giving you plenty of room for any game. Plus, the built-in NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti graphics card is great for playing games at medium graphics, with the Thunderbolt 3 port making for the perfect expansion to enjoy higher-end gaming through an eGPU. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

