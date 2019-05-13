Computers from $164: Lenovo Legion Y730 gaming laptop, Dell XPS 15, Chromebook 11, more

Lenovo via Rakuten is offering its Legion Y730 Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/16GB/1TB/128GB for $949.99 shipped when you use the code LEN150 at checkout. For comparison, it goes for $1,500 when not on sale and you can get it for $1,200 right now directly from Lenovo. This laptop sports a massive 17.3-inch 144Hz display, giving you plenty of room for any game. Plus, the built-in NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti graphics card is great for playing games at medium graphics, with the Thunderbolt 3 port making for the perfect expansion to enjoy higher-end gaming through an eGPU. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Other laptops on sale:
- Dell Chromebook 11: $164.50 (Reg. $200) | Rakuten
- w/ code SAVE15
- 1.6GHz/4GB/32GB
- Lenovo IdeaPad 330S: $460 (Reg. $700+) | Rakuten
- w/ code LEN90
- 1.8Ghz i7/8GB/256GB
- Lenovo IdeaPad S340: $536 (Reg. $630) | Rakuten
- w/ code LEN94
- 2.1Ghz i3/8GB/256GB
- Dell Inspiron 17: $590 (Reg. $700) | Rakuten
- w/ code DELL110
- 1.8GHz i7/8GB/2GB
- Dell XPS 15 9570: $800 (Reg. $900+) | Rakuten
- w/ code DELL150
- 2.3GHz i5/8GB/1TB
