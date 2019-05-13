CyberPower’s Essential Six-Outlet Surge Protector hits Amazon low at $11 Prime shipped (40% off)

Amazon is currently offering the CyberPower CSB606M Essential Metal Six-Outlet Surge Protector for $11.20 Prime shipped. Also available at Home Depot. That’s good for a 40% discount from the going rate at CyberPower direct, though we’ve more recently seen it sell in the ballpark of $16 or so. Today’s offer is a new all-time low at Amazon as well. Wrapped in a metal casing, this surge protector can defend against up to 900 joules. It has six outlets as well as a six-foot long cable, making it a great option for using in your workshop, garage and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

For comparison, CyberPower’s more premium model is just over $1 more than the AmazonBasics’ version, which sells for $10 at Amazon.

CyberPower Essential Six-Outlet Surge Protector features:

The CyberPower Essential Series CSB606M Surge Protector is ideal for Home/Office protection with 900 joules, 6 outlets, and a 6 ft. cord. The surge protector is ideal for protecting personal computers, phones/fax/modems, printers, stereos, and electronics. The CSB606M features six (6) outlets, 6 ft. power cord, MOV technology to guard the surge protector and connected electronics against line abnormalities, and lightning surges, while EMI/RFI filters block unwanted line noise. The rugged metal case provides the necessary protection for high traffic areas. A Limited-Lifetime Warranty ensures that this surge protector has passed our highest quality standards in design, assembly, material or workmanship and further protection is offered by a $50,000 Connected Equipment Guarantee.

