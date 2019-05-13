Score two of D-Link’s HD Mini Security Cameras for $70 shipped (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Two D-Link HD Mini Security Cameras for $69.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Jet and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. D-Link’s Mini has a sleek cylindrical appearance that will look great in most spaces. These are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to pull up footage on Fire TV, Echo Spot, Chromecast, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

The $26 Wyze Cam is another option worth considering. In addition to cloud storage, Wyze Cam also offers a built-in microSD card slot. This allows you to opt for local storage if you’re hesitant about uploading footage. You’ll take a step down in the field of view department, but outside of that the experience should be very similar.

D-Link HD Mini Security Camera features:

HIGH DEFINITION RESOLUTION AND VISIBILITY – 120-degree field of view allows you to see entire rooms with 4x zoom and HD resolution

CLOUD RECORDING – The mydlink app allows users to choose from free and paid cloud recording options

NIGHT VISION – In complete darkness, this camera allows you to see up to 16 feet inside your home with the built-in infrared LED

