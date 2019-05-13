Give your furry friend fresh water w/ this fountain dispenser for $17.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

Fivepointy (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the DADYPET Pet Water Fountain Dispenser for $17.60 Prime shipped when the code ROLW24T4 is used at checkout. Normally $25, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you want your pet to drink the freshest water possible, this is perfect. It circulates the water through built-in fountains, encouraging your pets to drink more water throughout the day. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

With your savings, pick up the PetSafe Drinkwell Dog and Cat Water Fountain Cleaning Kit for just $4.50 at Amazon. This will make sure your furry friends are enjoying crisp and fresh water at all times, free of mold or mildew.

DADYPET Pet Water Fountain Dispenser features:

You can hardly hear the sound of water when the Cat Water Fountain running with ultra-quiet working pump

Pet fountain have three kinds of settings for fountains. Flower waterfall, flower bubble and gentle fountain mode. No need to replenish water frequently and it can meet the drinking needs of cats, small dogs, birds and other pets.The stored water can be used for one month.

This automatic water fountain is BPA-free, non-toxic and odorless, obtains food-grade certification, can be used safely to guarantee your pet’s health and hygiene

The recessed sink and water circulation system are designed to increase the contact area of water and air, and provide more oxygen to the water, bringing health and vitality to pets

