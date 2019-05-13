Add Dell’s 24-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor to your battlestation for $150 shipped (Reg. $190)

Amazon offers the Dell 24-inch 144Hz 1080p Gaming Monitor (B07MB7WT39) for $149.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Walmart for the same price. Normally selling for $190 or so as of late, that’s good for a 22% discount and brings the price down to a new Amazon low. While its 144Hz refresh rate is the star of the show, other features like a one millisecond response time, AMD FreeSync support and more make it a stellar option for gamers. Other notable inclusions are two HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, dual USB ports and an adjustable stand. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More details below.

Even though this Dell display has one of the more versatile stands, it still takes up valuable desk space. So if you’re looking to put your savings to work, consider pairing this monitor with the AmazonBasics Premium Single Monitor Stand and elevating your setup.

Alternatively, you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable to ensure you’re prepared down the road. Plus, if you’ll be pairing the discounted monitor with a newer MacBook, then be sure to grab a USB-C to HDMI cord.

Dell 24-inch 144Hz 1080p Gaming Monitor features:

Experience sharp, tear-free graphics with a swift refresh rate at 144Hz and AMD FreeSync for super smooth visuals. Get blazing fast and responsive gameplay with minimum input lag at an extremely rapid 1ms response time. Recon-blue metallic finishing complements Dell Gaming PCs for a unified look and gaming experience. Supports AMD FreeSync and offers you the flexibility to game with the No-Sync fast refresh on your existing hardware. Personalize and preset up to three gaming profiles, in addition to three factory preset modes, with a gamer-geared menu. With tilt, pivot, swivel and height adjustable features, you can find your ideal viewing position and game for long hours comfortably.

