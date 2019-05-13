The new Dyson V11 Torque Drive Vacuum gets first Amazon price drop to $600 (Save $100)

Amazon offers the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cord-Free Vacuum for $599.99 shipped. Regularly $700, which is what it fetches at Dyson direct, this is the first price drop we’ve tracked on this latest model. It claims to have twice the suction of any cord-free vacuum thanks to its V11 motor. Other standout features include an LCD screen that displays real-time stats, three cleaning modes, a Dynamic Load Sensor that seamlessly changes motor speed between hard floors and carpet, and up to an hour of fade-free floor cleaning on a single charge. Reviews are still coming in but they’re positive at 4.2/5 stars. Read more in our announcement coverage.

Save some cash when you go with an earlier model in the Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum at $230. That’s down from its regular going rate of $400. Runtime maxes out at 30 minutes, but this vac can also work on multiple surfaces.

No matter which Dyson you choose, pick up the LANMU Docks Station Wall Mount and Accessory Holder for under $20 in order to keep your space even more tidy. It can support most Dyson models plus up to six accessories.

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cord-Free Vacuum:

Twice the suction of any cord-free vacuum

High Torque cleaner head intelligently adapts to different floor types in Auto mode

LCD screen displays run time countdown and machine performance in real time

Dyson Digital motor V11 helps deliver 40% more suction power than the Dyson V8 cord-free

Whole-machine filtration captures 99.97% of microscopic dust particles as small as 0.3 microns

Up to 60 minutes fade-free floor cleaning* *Actual runtime will vary based on power mode and/or attachments used

14 cyclones generate forces of more than 79,000g to fling microscopic particles into the bin

