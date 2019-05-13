Amazon’s Gold Box takes up to 30% off select Brother printer-compatible ink and toner from $13

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, E-Z Ink (99% positive feedback in the past 12 months from over 11,000) via Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of its Brother printer-compatible ink and toner starting at under $13 Prime shipped. One standout for us is this Toner Cartridge Replacement Four-Pack for TN221 and TN225 Printers at $34.92. That’s good for a $15 discount from the going rate and beats the previous Amazon low by a few cents. Included in this bundle are black, cyan, magenta and yellow cartridges. Compared to a first party option from Brother, you’ll save nearly $200, making today’s deal even more enticing. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 245 customers. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

The rest of the sale is full of other toner and ink options for various Brother printers. If you’re looking to stock up on ink without breaking the bank, then this is a great way to do so with some of the best prices we’ve seen to date.

Toner Cartridge Replacement Four-Pack features:

The leading brand in Compatible Toner Cartridges. For over 10 years, E-Z Ink has revolutionized the Compatible Toner Cartridge industry with our high grade products. Our cartridges are manufactured with precise specifications to allow for seamless installation into your printer. Each toner cartridge is methodically tested in our state of the art facility to ensure full functionality with its compatible printer model.

