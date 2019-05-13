Eastbay takes 20% off orders of $99+: Nike, adidas & more + free shipping

For a limited time only, Eastbay is offering 20% off purchases of $99 or more with code SAVE20 at checkout. Better yet, receive free delivery on all orders. The men’s Nike Air Max 270 Flyknit Sneakers are a no-brainer and on sale for $88. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $170. Their flyknit material adds a cushioned and breathable element with every step. Plus, their slip-on design will get you out the door in a breeze. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Air Max Plus $92 (Orig. $170)
- Nike Air Max 270 Flyknit $88 (Orig. $170)
- Nike Tech Fleece Joggers $80 (Orig. $100)
- Mizuno Wave Prophecy 7 $160 (Orig. $240)
- Nike LeBron Soldier XII $80 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
The women’s Nike Metcon 4 Shoes are another standout. Originally priced at $130, during the sale they’re marked down to $104. These shoes can be worn to the gym, on everyday errands and more.
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Zoom Hyperace 2 $92 (Orig. $115)
- adidas Ultraboost $112 (Orig. $180)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 $80 (Orig. $135)
- Nike Epic React Flyknit $120 (Orig. $150)
- Nike Metcon 4 Shoes $104 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
