Eastbay takes 20% off orders of $99+: Nike, adidas & more + free shipping

For a limited time only, Eastbay is offering 20% off purchases of $99 or more with code SAVE20 at checkout. Better yet, receive free delivery on all orders. The men’s Nike Air Max 270 Flyknit Sneakers are a no-brainer and on sale for $88. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $170. Their flyknit material adds a cushioned and breathable element with every step. Plus, their slip-on design will get you out the door in a breeze. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

The women’s Nike Metcon 4 Shoes are another standout. Originally priced at $130, during the sale they’re marked down to $104. These shoes can be worn to the gym, on everyday errands and more.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!