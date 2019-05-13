This electric shaver has USB charging & a pop-up trimmer for $15 Prime shipped (60% off)

- May. 13th 2019 12:03 pm ET

0

SweetLF (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 3D Rechargeable Electric Wet & Dry Shaver for $14.78. Just be sure to clip the $10 on page coupon and use code 33G11U5W at checkout. Regularly $37, today’s deal is about 60% off the going rate, $7 under our previous mention and the best price we can find. It can run for up to 120 minutes per charge and features 4-direction floating heads, a pop-up trimmer, IPX7 waterproof rating for wet/dry operation and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you would prefer a brand name option, consider the Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 2100 at $40 shipped or the popular OneBlade from Philips for $35. Just keep in mind, you’re getting more or less the same feature set on the SweetLF model above for just $15.

SweetLF 3D Rechargeable Electric Wet & Dry Shaver:

  • USB QUICK-CHARGING & LED DISPLAY- Enjoy up to about 120 minutes of shaving (or approximately 30 full shaves). The shaver only requires 1 hour to charge and is very convenient for your daily and for travel. There is also a visible 5 level battery remaining indicator guage on the razor so you can quickly see exactly how much power you have left before needing to charge
  • A SMOOTH AND CLOSE SHAVE – With 4-direction floating heads, the 3D rotary shaver automatically adapts to the contours of the face, neck and even the jaw, and provides a comfortable and close shave everytime

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
SweetLF

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard