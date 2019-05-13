GAP Factory gives you a new look with up to 70% off sitewide + an extra 20% off all orders

GAP Factory is currently offering up to 70% off sitewide plus an extra 20% off your order with code ALLYOURS at checkout. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. Every spring and summer, you should add a new pair of shorts to your wardrobe. The men’s 10-Inch Lived-In Khaki Shorts are a must-have and they’re available in multiple color options. Originally priced at $40, during the sale you can find them marked down to $20. Better yet, this style is infused with GapFlex for stretch and all-day comfort. Find the rest of our top picks below.

For women, the High Rise 4-Inch Button-Fly Denim Shorts are very on-trend. Their light wash will pair with all your summer tops. You can find these shorts on sale for $30, which is down from their original rate of $50.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!