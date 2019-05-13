Save 50% on the GE Pro Bar Black Indoor HDTV 50-Mile Antenna, now down to $15 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the GE Pro Bar Black Indoor HDTV 50-Mile Antenna for $15 Prime shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for $30 at retailers like Lowe’s, that saves you 50% and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. This antenna can be wall-mounted or alternatively comes with a stand, allowing it to fit into just about any indoor setup. And with a 50-mile range, you should be able to pull in plenty of local news, sports and other content. For full report on what channels are available in your area, swing by AntennaWeb. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 210 customers.

For comparison, most other 50-mile range OTA antennas sell for $30 or more at Amazon. That makes today’s discount an even more compelling option for the budget-conscious cord-cutter. This antenna doesn’t include a coaxial cable, so a great use of your savings is towards a 15-foot cord for just $9.

And if building the ultimate cord-cutting setup is what you seek, then be sure to check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience.

GE Pro Bar Black Indoor TV 50-Mile Antenna features:

Made for enhanced high-definition reception, the Pro Bar HD 200 Amplified Antenna optimizes your free digital channels in full 1080P HD and its sleek, slim design will complement any decor in your home. Compatible with all television brands, the antenna bar is 4K Ultra HD capable and works within 50 miles of the broadcast source. The GE Pro Bar HD 200 Amplified Antenna is the ideal counterpart to streaming digital content, helping you eliminate pricey cable and satellite services for good! This product is backed by a limited-lifetime warranty and intended for indoor use only.

