Keep your Apple Watch charged while on-the-go w/ Griffin’s $31 MFi Travel Power Bank (Reg. $50)

Amazon offers the Griffin Travel Power Bank Apple Watch Battery Backup for $30.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Having originally retailed for $70, which it still fetches at Griffin direct, we’ve more recently seen it sell for around $50. That’s good for a 38% discount, is $3 under our previous mention and a new all-time low at Amazon. Griffin’s MFi portable power bank is a must-have for those who travel. It features a 1050mAh battery which replenish an Apple Watch two-and-a-half times over. Note: Amazon’s stock is currently running low, though more are on the way. So you can still lock in the discounted price now. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 100 customers.

Griffin Travel Power Bank Apple Watch Battery features:

Leave your Apple Watch magnetic charging cable safe at home when you travel with griffin’ S travel power bank for Apple Watch. The compact battery and integrated charging surface deliver ultra-portable power wherever and whenever you need it. The built-in rechargeable battery delivers up to 2.5 Full charges for your Apple Watch before it needs recharging through the included Micro-USB cable. With a compact footprint (approximately the size of a small stack of business cards), The travel power bank slips easily into a bag, backpack or briefcase. A keyring is attached, so you can clip it to a hook or carabiner, or attach it to your keys.

